Fixed potential issue that cause multiplayer disconnection



Hi everyone, in this patch we have address a critical balance issue for some heroes and fixed some critical issue(conditions):3 or less allied Soldiers on the battlefield1 or more Soldiers in your deckTurn 4 or laterDemigra, God Demon: reduced stats buff granted from each removed creature to +(0/0/1/1/2)/+(1/1/1/2/2)