Hello, this is a minor hotfix patch to address kingmaker balance. We aim to release a bigger patch with bugfixes and new features at the end of the week.



Explosive fish and Energy drain currently rules the meta. We wish to change the effects of these to still be viable but while we wait for translations for the new effects, Energy Drain has been disabled from kingmaker and Explosive fish has been given a temporary effect of "Battle Start: Give the enemy 2 riptide".



This patch also implements some anti cheating measures. This is a first step while we work on a more permanent solution but hopefully it raises the barrier to cheat significantly, more to come on this matter in future patches. This has been a much larger problem than we anticipated and we're sorry for any lost runs this have caused.



See you soon.