30 July 2025 Build 19420080 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Swimming mechanics have been improved, easier to jump out on the water's edge, and more stable surface swimming.
Building plan quests now automatically show all objects in the crafting menu.
Starting a new procedural world in game defaults to "survival", and now uses the full set of biomes.
Fixed falling damage not applying when holding jump while landing.
New font for UI (experiment).
ProcGen: Barrens and Forect biomes on by default.
ProcGen: an area around the player is now always monster-free at the start.
When out of stamina or weapon is broken, the player holds the weapon down to signal it can't be used.
ProcGen: new rock columns may contain ores that can be mined.
Add small particle effects for repairable objects.
Monsters: Flying monsters back up into the air before swooping again.
Editor UI: Warning if the response text is too verbose (>122 characters).
Fix: Some explosive objects weren't interactable.
Fix: The jackhammer progress bar would extend forever when holding down the button.
Fix: Crash in the editor when placing objects near the edge of the world.
Great Basin Temple: Dialog made more consistent and concise.

Changed files in this update

  Loading history…
