Quit and Go to Lobby features are currently not functioning as intended.

After exiting the game, reconnecting may not be possible for up to 1 minute.

Quest system is undergoing final checks.

Aquaroom feature is also undergoing final checks.

We have uploaded the release version of the game.Please note that several issues are still being addressed:We are working hard to complete and stabilize these features as soon as possible.Thank you for your patience and support!