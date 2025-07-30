- I hope you liked the Teleporter in the shop, but now you can buy rooms in the shop with abilities like:
- Minion Flinging
- Artillery Spells
- Invisibility
- Mind Control
- Haunting
- Species Now in game with (some) animation
- Softskin
- Hairborn
- Sharpeye
- Neewee
- Scaleborn
- Mudhands
- Music Updates
- Room Hud sprites have all been updated.
- Crystal Ball level hides units and enemy power
- UI Changes
- Art Changes
- VFX changes
- Quality of Life changes
Rooms Just Got More Special
Update notes via Steam Community
