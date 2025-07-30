 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19420053 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • I hope you liked the Teleporter in the shop, but now you can buy rooms in the shop with abilities like:

    • Minion Flinging
    • Artillery Spells
    • Invisibility
    • Mind Control
    • Haunting


  • Species Now in game with (some) animation
    • Softskin
    • Hairborn
    • Sharpeye
    • Neewee
    • Scaleborn
    • Mudhands


  • Music Updates
  • Room Hud sprites have all been updated.
  • Crystal Ball level hides units and enemy power
  • UI Changes
  • Art Changes
  • VFX changes
  • Quality of Life changes

