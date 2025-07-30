 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The Store Life Simulator PlayTest phase has officially concluded!

🎉 The playtest will remain live for anyone who wants to continue playing, but no further updates or bug fixes will be released.

From now on, all development efforts are fully dedicated to the demo version, which is scheduled for release in September, ahead of the STEAM NEXT FEST event.

It’s been two long months of intensive testing. A huge thank you to everyone who participated and reported bugs from the very first version — your feedback helped us add countless improvements!

