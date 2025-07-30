- Added the Gradual Mutation trait, available at character creation for all characters. This five-point trait will allow you to select a mutation line at game start. From then on, you will gradually gain mutations in that line, good and bad, until you have crossed the threshold. This integrates mutations into the gameplay at a more natural rate without requiring you to make a lucky find or explore labs. Only the plant and animal lines are available this way, as the other lines are either vanishingly rare or of a more designer nature.
- Size-changing mutations will now dynamically scale your character tile to be bigger or smaller accordingly.
- Added vitamin C supplements.
- Added alarms to some houses.
- If both are valid for a technique, you will now favor natural attack vectors (IE claws instead of fists) 75% of the time. This should substantially buff toe talons, hooves, and other mutations.
- We have an Android build! Steam doesn't natively support Android, but you can still download it here. You may need to right click the game title in your steam library and switch to the Android branch to get it.
Fixes
- Cordage rope can now be used for hoisting.
- Fixed an Innawood error message about lc_steel.
- You can now cut logs into planks if they're adjacent to you.
- Fixed some pathfinding issues for crafting, firestarting, and similar activities. This should make NPCs function a bit better and also remove some weirdness with getting tinder for a fire from nearby, and probably a lot of other minor things like that.
- Added fog overlays to the RetroDays, NeoDays, BrownLikeBears, and SmashButton tilesets.
- Fixed yugg stings.
- Silenced most messages about creatures flying over fences or diving underwater.
- Climbing trees now correctly gives you the unstable footing effect.
- Tactical tonfas work properly now.
- Added long steel chains, removed the hoisting ability from regular steel chains, and fixed some recipes involving steel chains.
- Made some blacksmithing recipes only require a lower-grade anvil.
- Improved lighting code for performance.
- Adjusted chaps and chainsaw chaps
- Blinded, immobilized, pacified, and unconscious targets no longer train melee skills
- A given monster (that is, an individual, not a species) can now only train your melee and dodge skills up to 50 times. This is many more than you'd normally get, and only serves to curb some odd behavior where players were locking a single zombie in their basement and using it as a punching bag.
- Tear gas, spraypaint, fire extinguishers, saws, crowbars, and axes must now be wielded to use.
- Spraypaint and rubber sealant spray can be sprayed into creatures' eyes (provided they have them) to cause temporary blindness. This lasts longer against robots, but is always a temporary effect based on your melee skill versus the target's dodge.
- Fixed a bug where tear gas was blinding things it ought not to blind.
- Greatly reduced the blindness effect on fire extinguishers and cameras.
- NPCs will now get mad if you spray them in the face with a fire extinguisher unless they're standing in fire or are on fire.
- Spaced out farms a bit more so they're less spammy on the overmap.
- Renamed "alien bomb" to "AGM-114 Hellfire missile". The random explosions and craters you find are the result of people going mad or taking drastic measures to try and fight the zombies, not alien activity.
- Removed the random chance for autoclave pouches to fail to pack something.
- Ballistic plates can no longer be deconstructed for anything useful.
- Basic traps are easier to disarm.
- Fixed some errors with milling.
