Changelog

Changed the Purple Power-Up to be half the time, have twice the length, deal four times the damage, and extend out four times faster than before.

Decreased the pitch and volume of the missile warning sound effect.

Updated version indicator to v.0.6.3

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.