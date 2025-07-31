This update focuses on fixing softlocks, visual bugs, and gameplay issues. Here's what’s changed:

Client Fixes

Fixed Tutorial softlock when moving from Necruff to Blazerus on Nexus.

Fixed Tutorial softlock when opening Pandora’s Box store.

Fixed UI remaining interactable when opponent concedes during Mulligan .

Fixed Suppression indicator staying on screen after end of turn.

Fixed wrong Argo card skin in Clash Pass rewards.

Fixed Vysceris card skin being swapped.

Fixed Bunnyx displaying incorrect subclasses.

Fixed various Caster Club account issues.

Engine Fixes

Fixed Chrysoar – Champion of Aeolus being enchanted with too many Spirits after Ascension.

Fixed Vysceris being unable to change positions.

Fixed Resting on Your Laurels not checking correctly on resolution.

Fixed double position swap issue with Soarlet .

Fixed softlock involving Hestia’s Hearth.

Thanks for playing and let us know if you spot anything else via our Discord Elestrals Clash! bug channel, https://discord.com/channels/1001588248084234370/1314251977949057107