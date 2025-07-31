 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 19419783 Edited 31 July 2025 – 20:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on fixing softlocks, visual bugs, and gameplay issues. Here's what’s changed:

Client Fixes

  • Fixed Tutorial softlock when moving from Necruff to Blazerus on Nexus.

  • Fixed Tutorial softlock when opening Pandora’s Box store.

  • Fixed UI remaining interactable when opponent concedes during Mulligan.

  • Fixed Suppression indicator staying on screen after end of turn.

  • Fixed wrong Argo card skin in Clash Pass rewards.

  • Fixed Vysceris card skin being swapped.

  • Fixed Bunnyx displaying incorrect subclasses.

  • Fixed various Caster Club account issues.

Engine Fixes

  • Fixed Chrysoar – Champion of Aeolus being enchanted with too many Spirits after Ascension.

  • Fixed Vysceris being unable to change positions.

  • Fixed Resting on Your Laurels not checking correctly on resolution.

  • Fixed double position swap issue with Soarlet.

  • Fixed softlock involving Hestia’s Hearth.

Thanks for playing and let us know if you spot anything else via our Discord Elestrals Clash! bug channel, https://discord.com/channels/1001588248084234370/1314251977949057107

