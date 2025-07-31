It is done, after years of hard work the time has finally come - Panta Rhei is out on PC and ready for you to play! What started as a university prototype went all the way to becoming a (somewhat) professional Indie title, and we are super proud of what we achieved. For many in the team this was the first experience in developing and publishing a full game, and I am grateful to all our partners, mentors and collaborators that I got to meet along the way.

Thank you for spending your precious time with us!

See you in the Realm of Time,

Raff