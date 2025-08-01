I have a big announcement.

I'm working on my second project. It's a poker-based ROGUELIKE DECKBUILDER, but with many modifications, a different way to play, and a wide variety of elements on screen.

TEKO ➤ you can try it by clicking here

Additionally, I have finally created a DISCORD SERVER so you can communicate with me and help my two current projects continue to grow!

If you'd like, you can also follow me on X and support me on Patreon. I want to try to make a living from this, and I will do my best to build a great community!

➤ DISCORD ➤ X ➤ PATREON

Thank you for everything. My dream of developing games has come true, but I haven't yet reached the goal of supporting myself financially with it. One day, I would love to reach that goal, solely and exclusively to work on what I love without any interruptions. Right now, I have another job, so creating video games is my hobby. I strive every day to stay consistent in all aspects of my life, but honestly, my dream is to just dedicate myself to working with my art, peacefully, from my home, and enjoy a community that I want to grow, sharing with you all of my expression through music, graphics, and all the stories I have to tell.

I hope you can join me in this new stage as a developer.