- Added a new feature: armor plating. These are reinforced armor plates designed to be worn beneath utility clothing or space suits, providing additional protection during combat. Armor plating has three designations: light, medium, and heavy, with quality of each tier also adding additional protections and health benefits. In another update, I will add Action Point penalties associated with the different tiers. Armor plating can be found in crates, vendors, and looted off certain enemies.
- Fixed tutorial bugs on prison transport.
- Fixed a serious bug with the options menu crashing the game when opening from the start screen.
More to come! Still working on the resolution issue. Thanks again.
