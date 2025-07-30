 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419698 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Added a new feature: armor plating. These are reinforced armor plates designed to be worn beneath utility clothing or space suits, providing additional protection during combat. Armor plating has three designations: light, medium, and heavy, with quality of each tier also adding additional protections and health benefits. In another update, I will add Action Point penalties associated with the different tiers. Armor plating can be found in crates, vendors, and looted off certain enemies.
  • Fixed tutorial bugs on prison transport.
  • Fixed a serious bug with the options menu crashing the game when opening from the start screen.


More to come! Still working on the resolution issue. Thanks again.

