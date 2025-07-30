Dear space mechanics,

This update added a battery crafting system, there are 6 types of batteries in the game: small, medium, large, and each has a plus or minus value.

To create you need: stable uranium liquid and steel, after you put all the ingredients you need to choose which type of battery to create, after you have created the battery you need to press the button to issue the battery, please note that not one battery is created at a time, but how many are written on the instructions.

Bug fixes.

Bug # 1 - with the help of item collector steel could be turned into iron.

planned.

creation of uncharged uranium rods.

confirmation that the game is saved.

Your review may be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3