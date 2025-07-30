🛠️ Hotfix Update – Smooth Transition to Greed!



Hey everyone! Quick update from Hell’s maintenance crew:



We’ve fixed a bug that caused issues when moving from the second theme (Lust) to the third theme (Greed). The path to gold and chaos is now clear, and the run should continue as intended.



Thanks for your patience and for helping us squash these infernal bugs. More updates (and chaos) coming soon!