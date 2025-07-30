 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419629 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Hotfix Update – Smooth Transition to Greed!

Hey everyone! Quick update from Hell’s maintenance crew:

We’ve fixed a bug that caused issues when moving from the second theme (Lust) to the third theme (Greed). The path to gold and chaos is now clear, and the run should continue as intended.

Thanks for your patience and for helping us squash these infernal bugs. More updates (and chaos) coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2881661
  • Loading history…
