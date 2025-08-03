 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19419555 Edited 3 August 2025 – 17:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Fixed an issue where Sentinel Furnace health was not displaying correctly.
🔧 Added directional arrows to the fast travel drone for improved clarity.
🔧 Fixed a visual glitch when using the special glasses in a section of the Old Barracks.
🔧 Corrected typos in the Spanish localization.
🔧Other minor fixes and general improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1729181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link