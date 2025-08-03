🔧 Fixed an issue where Sentinel Furnace health was not displaying correctly.
🔧 Added directional arrows to the fast travel drone for improved clarity.
🔧 Fixed a visual glitch when using the special glasses in a section of the Old Barracks.
🔧 Corrected typos in the Spanish localization.
🔧Other minor fixes and general improvements.
Update 1.0.42
