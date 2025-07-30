 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19419518 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Store up to two buffered inputs (instead of just one)
  • If a third input tries to enter the input buffer, ignore it (previously, it would overwrite the input buffer)
  • During a ground attack chain, holding up will clear the input buffer. This allows mashing a launcher into a jump cancel (previously, the jump cancel was delayed until the subsequent launcher inputs expire in the buffer)
  • Increase buffer window to 8 frames (from 5) by default and to 14 frames if already attacking (from 5)
  • Add functionality to decrease buffered inputs' timer upon landing
  • Increase hitstop globally for most moves
  • Dontay more hitstop and faster startup on some air normals
  • Spiros 2L more hitstun
  • Reduce hitbox height of all low-hitting attacks (to prevent them from anti-airing in most scenarios)
  • Increase fail timer to 2 seconds (from 1)
  • Show expanded Combo Trial UI after 5 frames (from 60) and the only restriction is for when combo is still at first input (previously, required player to be in "Neutral" state as well)
  • Some updates to AZ combo trials
  • Dontay trial inputs for bolt Volk and jc Volk
  • Arisette trial rework
  • Combo Trial fail messages (82 variations)
  • Add Training 1v1 to Offline
  • Some small edits to UI
  • Support mouse clicks on sliders (lobby and offline match)
  • Hold down/up to scroll on Credits

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link