- Store up to two buffered inputs (instead of just one)
- If a third input tries to enter the input buffer, ignore it (previously, it would overwrite the input buffer)
- During a ground attack chain, holding up will clear the input buffer. This allows mashing a launcher into a jump cancel (previously, the jump cancel was delayed until the subsequent launcher inputs expire in the buffer)
- Increase buffer window to 8 frames (from 5) by default and to 14 frames if already attacking (from 5)
- Add functionality to decrease buffered inputs' timer upon landing
- Increase hitstop globally for most moves
- Dontay more hitstop and faster startup on some air normals
- Spiros 2L more hitstun
- Reduce hitbox height of all low-hitting attacks (to prevent them from anti-airing in most scenarios)
- Increase fail timer to 2 seconds (from 1)
- Show expanded Combo Trial UI after 5 frames (from 60) and the only restriction is for when combo is still at first input (previously, required player to be in "Neutral" state as well)
- Some updates to AZ combo trials
- Dontay trial inputs for bolt Volk and jc Volk
- Arisette trial rework
- Combo Trial fail messages (82 variations)
- Add Training 1v1 to Offline
- Some small edits to UI
- Support mouse clicks on sliders (lobby and offline match)
- Hold down/up to scroll on Credits
July 30, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
