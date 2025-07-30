 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419498 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-You can now destroy dead trees near the swamp.
-Saving while in a relationship with Sylvia has changed, but with a tweak on my part, nothing will change for you even if you don't redo the date with her.
-Fixed a bug that wouldn't reset games when you continued a game, then went to the title screen without closing the game to start a new game on another one.
-You can now sunbathe in a beach event (unless you're playing Sapphire).

Changed files in this update

