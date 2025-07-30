-You can now destroy dead trees near the swamp.

-Saving while in a relationship with Sylvia has changed, but with a tweak on my part, nothing will change for you even if you don't redo the date with her.

-Fixed a bug that wouldn't reset games when you continued a game, then went to the title screen without closing the game to start a new game on another one.

-You can now sunbathe in a beach event (unless you're playing Sapphire).