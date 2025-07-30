 Skip to content
Major 30 July 2025 Build 19419380 Edited 30 July 2025 – 23:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We pulled out of the truck a battered plank, two wobbly trestles, and an eight-folded ticket so nothing falls apart.
And just like that, we pulled off the impossible: Le Jacques Noir! 🎩

Settle under the flickering neon and brace yourself:

  • “Ultra-realistic” Deal 📥
    The cards slide in slow-mo to give you time to count… and realize you’re as bad at math as you are at luck.

  • Up to 3 Hands at Once 🤹
    Triple your bets, triple your hopes… and triple your defeats.

  • LuckyLucky Bets 💀
    Let’s be honest, you’re more likely to catch the bubonic plague from a churro than hit 777.

  • Seb Tested It 🕹️
    Roughly speaking: cards that stick when you split and double-downs with ever-shifting geometry.

A massive thank you to everyone contributing on the hub 🙏—your feedback is the fuel for our madness.
The ducktape stock is holding strong: keep sending your wildest ideas for the next round of chaos! 🎉

UwU 💋

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3567661
  • Loading history…
