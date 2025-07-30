We pulled out of the truck a battered plank, two wobbly trestles, and an eight-folded ticket so nothing falls apart.

And just like that, we pulled off the impossible: Le Jacques Noir! 🎩

Settle under the flickering neon and brace yourself:

“Ultra-realistic” Deal 📥

The cards slide in slow-mo to give you time to count… and realize you’re as bad at math as you are at luck.

Up to 3 Hands at Once 🤹

Triple your bets, triple your hopes… and triple your defeats.

LuckyLucky Bets 💀

Let’s be honest, you’re more likely to catch the bubonic plague from a churro than hit 777.

Seb Tested It 🕹️

Roughly speaking: cards that stick when you split and double-downs with ever-shifting geometry.

A massive thank you to everyone contributing on the hub 🙏—your feedback is the fuel for our madness.

The ducktape stock is holding strong: keep sending your wildest ideas for the next round of chaos! 🎉

UwU 💋