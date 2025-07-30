We’re proud to announce that Past Mistakes – Act I is officially available on Steam! Development for this chapter started earlier this year, and thanks to the incredible support of our community, we're thrilled to bring you the next big step in Cyrus’s journey.



Cyrus continues to adapt to his new reality, juggling two worlds, growing tension, and choices that now carry even more weight.



🏆 Some of the exciting features include:

Three main routes , each with their own unique characters, story beats, and endings! You pick your class (mage, warrior or archer).

Stunning animations including variants, showing fights, action, and drama with fluid, smooth movement.

1000+ beautiful 3D-rendered CG content depicting the story rendered in sharp, crisp 4K resolution for the highest quality.

Original soundtrack , featuring all tracks composed exclusively for the game so far.

18 achievements across all Episodes & DLCs.

Official Brazilian-Portuguese translation throughout the entire game.



To celebrate this launch, Past Mistakes is available now with a 20% discount — a great time to pick up the game!





This is still an Early Access project, and your feedback is crucial. Whether it's bugs, suggestions, or thoughts about the story, we’re always listening — feel free to share your experiences via reviews or in our community hub.



Huge thanks to everyone who’s supported us so far — by wishlisting, sharing, joining our Discord, etc. And of course, a special thank you to our dedicated dev team that made this release possible! 💜

Let’s keep building this world together.

Cock-N-Tiel Studios Team

