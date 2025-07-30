This update brings a few targeted improvements based on community feedback:



🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks



Exposure filtering has been adjusted: invalid players in a draft will no longer break exposure calculations.



When multiple positions exist for a player, sorting will now prioritize ADP instead of tier — for a more consistent draft view.



The scrolling news ticker at the bottom of the screen will no longer reload continuously, which should resolve performance hiccups related to it.



Thanks for helping us refine Halas! Your feedback is always welcome as we continue to improve during Best Ball season. More updates coming soon!