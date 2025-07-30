 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419324 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings a few targeted improvements based on community feedback:

🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks

Exposure filtering has been adjusted: invalid players in a draft will no longer break exposure calculations.

When multiple positions exist for a player, sorting will now prioritize ADP instead of tier — for a more consistent draft view.

The scrolling news ticker at the bottom of the screen will no longer reload continuously, which should resolve performance hiccups related to it.

Thanks for helping us refine Halas! Your feedback is always welcome as we continue to improve during Best Ball season. More updates coming soon!

