- Fixed talisman related UI
- Fixed issue where moving attack would not move when locked on
- Fixed issue where big city was spawned at incorrect height
- Fixed issue where mainquestline would crash if players faction owned the harbor
- Fixed a movement issue with a few enemies
- Fixed stuttering on opening boat
- Added small settings panel
