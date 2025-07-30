 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419316
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed talisman related UI
  • Fixed issue where moving attack would not move when locked on
  • Fixed issue where big city was spawned at incorrect height
  • Fixed issue where mainquestline would crash if players faction owned the harbor
  • Fixed a movement issue with a few enemies
  • Fixed stuttering on opening boat
  • Added small settings panel

Changed files in this update

Depot 3860511
