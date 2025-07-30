Hello Deadsiders!

Patch Notes:

Deadside Modkit:

New modded maps



Custom game logic and settings



Edit item textures, logic, and stats



Vehicle and Turret mods



Changes:

Added 18 new boat spawners to the Potny map



Added bleeding effects to more barbed wired props placed in the world



Made generators and workstations 30% quieter, and made the fade out sharper



Heavily lowered the spawn chance for VSD, M99 and NK416 world spawns



Circular Saws now drop a radio part and two spare parts (previously only dropped two spare parts)



Burlap now drops two rags when disassembled instead of one



Bearing Finders can now be disassembled into two radio parts



Improvised Backpacks can now be disassembled into two rags



Optimized Mirny landscape



Added an option for server admins to disable their chat color to combat a potential cheat software exploit



Weapon Model Improvements

Improved the model of the C1911, F57, IZH-70, TTk, Berta M9, MG36, IZH-43, Fasam, Grom, N4, M99, Mosin-K, P900, UAG, UMR



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to see through doors in specific situations



Fixed an exploit that duplicated items created by spawners



Fixed an exploit that allowed players to interact with base elements outside of scheduled raids



Fixed an exploit that allowed players to clip weapons through some walls



Fixed an exploit that allowed players to fire silently



Fixed multiple exploits used by cheat software



Fixed an issue that caused base shotgun turrets to deal lower than intended damage



Fixed a bug that prevented item drops from disassembly to appear if the item was stored in a vehicle



Fixed a bug that caused stacked items to drop less when disassembled if they were in storage



Fixed a bug that caused duck and fish meat to disappear after being skinned



Fixed a bug that allowed vehicles to clip through turrets



Fixed a bug that caused weapons with extended magazines to lose bonus ammo when placed in storage



Fixed a bug that prevented barbed wire from taking melee damage



Fixed an issue with custom hammer keybinds



Fixed a bug that prevented saving of server restarts scheduled for 0:00



Fixed an issue that caused base objects to flicker during high server load



Fixed a bug that caused revealed buried treasure to remain loaded for a long time



Fixed collision at the K5 tunnel entrance



Fixed Safezone bulbs not emitting light on Potny



On July 31st at 11:00AM CEST, we will begin the release of version 1.6, and the Deadside Modkit!The release of the Modkit is a huge achievement for our team, making Deadside moddable was a technical challenge, and a substantial endeavor. But the effort was worth it, this modkit opens up many possibilities for our community like map creation, custom logic, unique game balance and more. As much as we would like to say the possibilities are endless, modders will still need to work within the limits of the engine, game logic, and server performance. Welcome to the world of game development :))))After the release of the modkit, you can expect to see tutorials for new modders on our official wiki, and on our youtube channel. Our modkit is a custom version of unreal engine 4, which is fairly approachable for any new modders who are interested.For those who are primarily interested in just experiencing the new mods, playing on modded servers is really easy. You can download and update mods in game using the server browser, just click to join the modded server you want to play on!Also included in version 1.6 are some nice looking weapon remodels, and a bunch of important exploit and bug fixes. So head down to the patch notes after taking a look at some of these new weaponsVersion 1.6 will include the release of the modkit on the epic games store! The modkit is a custom UE4 version which allows you to create custom content, a few notable examples are: