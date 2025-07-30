Added missing Engineer audio for the Taunt: The Final Score



Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with Australium weapons



Updated the Le Morne Uniforme to fix some clipping problems



Updated the Kapitan's Kaftan to hide the Heavy's bullets



Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix a refraction bug



Updated the Esprit De Corps to improve the rigging



Updated the Blindin' Bonnett and Shady Shelby to adjust their team colors



Updated/Added some tournament medals



Updated the Fat Friar Improved rig

Adjusted mesh to compensate for lack of bullets bodygroup

Removed misplaced ambient occlusion and light generators from the texture

Removed normal map artifacts

Updated backpack icon to represent above changes



Updated pl_citadel Adjusted payload collision

Reduced radius of payload spawn exit explosion

Updated various decorative particles to not render on low graphics settings



Updated pl_odyssey Added 60 seconds to the round timer when the final control point is activated

Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities

Visual fixes and adjustments



Updated koth_blowout Added Experimental Cage around the maps central Blowout Preventer This change aims to make the cover around the point feel more consistent and prevents players from shooting through small gaps or from behind unfair cover

Improved Optimization

Fixed kill trigger delay in finale sequence

Fixed some Unintended Sightlines

Improved Detailing and Visual Clarity in some areas



Updated koth_boardwalk Fixed being able to smuggle enemy Spies into spawn

Reduced ambient soundscape music

Added new voice lines for the Barker

Fixed a visible hall-of-mirrors error in the water by the Sawmill of Love

Fixed visible nodraw under the shoreline boardwalk



Updated cp_cargo Added bullet block to prevent Red from being able to shoot into blue spawn

Added bullet block to the last point wires

Fixed the setupgoal text

Extended the fence next to red spawn slightly



Updated cp_fortezza Added more cover to Last

Added defensive hold for Engineer's holding valley between A and B

Rebalanced pickups in some areas

Lighting improvements

Reduced file size of the map



Updated koth_demolition Replaced pillars under the crane using the red texture with ones using the yellow texture

Fixed the HDR to allow so lights aren't super bright

Replaced the helicopters with ones not using the Yeti Park logo

Replaced the Coaltown frames with new ones using newspapers talking about story of the oilrig

Added a decal showing the oilrig name (Fort Water Rig No. 2) next to the spawns

Updated the luxel scale in multiple places of the map

Replaced old blockbullets with new blockbullets for better footsteps sfx

Replaced the health and ammo pack stands with new ones, metal for outdoors and wooden for indoors

Added a mini ammo on the furnace rooms

Added new clipping on top of the furnace rooms to avoid demos and soldiers spamming the point from far away

Improved the clipping on the spawn platforms to not allow stickies to stick mid air

Added a wooden sign pointing to the shortcut and long path

Added new signs that toggle depending on the state of the shortcut to help players navigate the map

Reworked the art pass inside the helipad platform

Added a new catwalk behind the furnace buildings to give players more routes on the map

Adjusted the stairs inside the office building

Clipped the open window inside the office building so demos can lob pipes through it

Moved a prop on BLU spawn to prevent it from clipping inside a floor light

Changed the lights on the shortcuts to be more vibrant and have better illumination and fading





