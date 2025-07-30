 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added missing Engineer audio for the Taunt: The Final Score
  • Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with Australium weapons
  • Updated the Le Morne Uniforme to fix some clipping problems
  • Updated the Kapitan's Kaftan to hide the Heavy's bullets
  • Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix a refraction bug
  • Updated the Esprit De Corps to improve the rigging
  • Updated the Blindin' Bonnett and Shady Shelby to adjust their team colors
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated the Fat Friar
    • Improved rig
    • Adjusted mesh to compensate for lack of bullets bodygroup
    • Removed misplaced ambient occlusion and light generators from the texture
    • Removed normal map artifacts
    • Updated backpack icon to represent above changes

  • Updated pl_citadel
    • Adjusted payload collision
    • Reduced radius of payload spawn exit explosion
    • Updated various decorative particles to not render on low graphics settings

  • Updated pl_odyssey
    • Added 60 seconds to the round timer when the final control point is activated
    • Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities
    • Visual fixes and adjustments

  • Updated koth_blowout
    • Added Experimental Cage around the maps central Blowout Preventer
      • This change aims to make the cover around the point feel more consistent and prevents players from shooting through small gaps or from behind unfair cover

    • Improved Optimization
    • Fixed kill trigger delay in finale sequence
    • Fixed some Unintended Sightlines
    • Improved Detailing and Visual Clarity in some areas

  • Updated koth_boardwalk
    • Fixed being able to smuggle enemy Spies into spawn
    • Reduced ambient soundscape music
    • Added new voice lines for the Barker
    • Fixed a visible hall-of-mirrors error in the water by the Sawmill of Love
    • Fixed visible nodraw under the shoreline boardwalk

  • Updated cp_cargo
    • Added bullet block to prevent Red from being able to shoot into blue spawn
    • Added bullet block to the last point wires
    • Fixed the setupgoal text
    • Extended the fence next to red spawn slightly

  • Updated cp_fortezza
    • Added more cover to Last
    • Added defensive hold for Engineer's holding valley between A and B
    • Rebalanced pickups in some areas
    • Lighting improvements
    • Reduced file size of the map

  • Updated koth_demolition
    • Replaced pillars under the crane using the red texture with ones using the yellow texture
    • Fixed the HDR to allow so lights aren't super bright
    • Replaced the helicopters with ones not using the Yeti Park logo
    • Replaced the Coaltown frames with new ones using newspapers talking about story of the oilrig
    • Added a decal showing the oilrig name (Fort Water Rig No. 2) next to the spawns
    • Updated the luxel scale in multiple places of the map
    • Replaced old blockbullets with new blockbullets for better footsteps sfx
    • Replaced the health and ammo pack stands with new ones, metal for outdoors and wooden for indoors
    • Added a mini ammo on the furnace rooms
    • Added new clipping on top of the furnace rooms to avoid demos and soldiers spamming the point from far away
    • Improved the clipping on the spawn platforms to not allow stickies to stick mid air
    • Added a wooden sign pointing to the shortcut and long path
    • Added new signs that toggle depending on the state of the shortcut to help players navigate the map
    • Reworked the art pass inside the helipad platform
    • Added a new catwalk behind the furnace buildings to give players more routes on the map
    • Adjusted the stairs inside the office building
    • Clipped the open window inside the office building so demos can lob pipes through it
    • Moved a prop on BLU spawn to prevent it from clipping inside a floor light
    • Changed the lights on the shortcuts to be more vibrant and have better illumination and fading










