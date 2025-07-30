- Added missing Engineer audio for the Taunt: The Final Score
- Fixed an issue with props and team colors when taunting with Australium weapons
- Updated the Le Morne Uniforme to fix some clipping problems
- Updated the Kapitan's Kaftan to hide the Heavy's bullets
- Updated the Fully Charged and Overcharged Unusual effects to fix a refraction bug
- Updated the Esprit De Corps to improve the rigging
- Updated the Blindin' Bonnett and Shady Shelby to adjust their team colors
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated the Fat Friar
- Improved rig
- Adjusted mesh to compensate for lack of bullets bodygroup
- Removed misplaced ambient occlusion and light generators from the texture
- Removed normal map artifacts
- Updated backpack icon to represent above changes
- Improved rig
- Updated pl_citadel
- Adjusted payload collision
- Reduced radius of payload spawn exit explosion
- Updated various decorative particles to not render on low graphics settings
- Adjusted payload collision
- Updated pl_odyssey
- Added 60 seconds to the round timer when the final control point is activated
- Fixed some projectiles colliding with the bounding box of func_brush entities
- Visual fixes and adjustments
- Added 60 seconds to the round timer when the final control point is activated
- Updated koth_blowout
- Added Experimental Cage around the maps central Blowout Preventer
- This change aims to make the cover around the point feel more consistent and prevents players from shooting through small gaps or from behind unfair cover
- Improved Optimization
- Fixed kill trigger delay in finale sequence
- Fixed some Unintended Sightlines
- Improved Detailing and Visual Clarity in some areas
- Added Experimental Cage around the maps central Blowout Preventer
- Updated koth_boardwalk
- Fixed being able to smuggle enemy Spies into spawn
- Reduced ambient soundscape music
- Added new voice lines for the Barker
- Fixed a visible hall-of-mirrors error in the water by the Sawmill of Love
- Fixed visible nodraw under the shoreline boardwalk
- Fixed being able to smuggle enemy Spies into spawn
- Updated cp_cargo
- Added bullet block to prevent Red from being able to shoot into blue spawn
- Added bullet block to the last point wires
- Fixed the setupgoal text
- Extended the fence next to red spawn slightly
- Added bullet block to prevent Red from being able to shoot into blue spawn
- Updated cp_fortezza
- Added more cover to Last
- Added defensive hold for Engineer's holding valley between A and B
- Rebalanced pickups in some areas
- Lighting improvements
- Reduced file size of the map
- Added more cover to Last
- Updated koth_demolition
- Replaced pillars under the crane using the red texture with ones using the yellow texture
- Fixed the HDR to allow so lights aren't super bright
- Replaced the helicopters with ones not using the Yeti Park logo
- Replaced the Coaltown frames with new ones using newspapers talking about story of the oilrig
- Added a decal showing the oilrig name (Fort Water Rig No. 2) next to the spawns
- Updated the luxel scale in multiple places of the map
- Replaced old blockbullets with new blockbullets for better footsteps sfx
- Replaced the health and ammo pack stands with new ones, metal for outdoors and wooden for indoors
- Added a mini ammo on the furnace rooms
- Added new clipping on top of the furnace rooms to avoid demos and soldiers spamming the point from far away
- Improved the clipping on the spawn platforms to not allow stickies to stick mid air
- Added a wooden sign pointing to the shortcut and long path
- Added new signs that toggle depending on the state of the shortcut to help players navigate the map
- Reworked the art pass inside the helipad platform
- Added a new catwalk behind the furnace buildings to give players more routes on the map
- Adjusted the stairs inside the office building
- Clipped the open window inside the office building so demos can lob pipes through it
- Moved a prop on BLU spawn to prevent it from clipping inside a floor light
- Changed the lights on the shortcuts to be more vibrant and have better illumination and fading
- Replaced pillars under the crane using the red texture with ones using the yellow texture
