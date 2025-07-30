 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419206 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed gaps in some tiles.

  • Fixed some units not having spawn cooldowns.

  • Fixed mercenary refresh timer being lower than it should be.

  • Fixed custom portrait not loading properly.

  • Fixed custom portrait's on the world map being smaller than they should be.

  • Fixed some towns losing their resources after loading. (Lost resources won't be returned for current saves)

  • Fixed tiles reverting to their original state after loading multiple times. (Changes are only applied to newly built structures)

  • Updated wheat description.

