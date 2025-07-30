Fixed gaps in some tiles.
Fixed some units not having spawn cooldowns.
Fixed mercenary refresh timer being lower than it should be.
Fixed custom portrait not loading properly.
Fixed custom portrait's on the world map being smaller than they should be.
Fixed some towns losing their resources after loading. (Lost resources won't be returned for current saves)
Fixed tiles reverting to their original state after loading multiple times. (Changes are only applied to newly built structures)
Updated wheat description.
Playtest Update #11
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update