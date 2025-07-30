The Second Content Update is Here

This update adds tons of new content and Quality of Life changes.

Audio Files

Audio files are now present on the webservers, you can now listen to the creepy sounds hidden on the Deep Web. There's also a music folder with a bunch of tracks by IcyDioxide and Kurtense.

TH3SW4N

TH3SW4N is a new Nightmare exclusive virus that requires you to enter a code from time to time in order to avoid a complete system shutdown of the computer.

New Websites

Added 5 new sites (2 were made by the community member "vincent"). We also added a website some of you might know called "Beer Opening Tips" with a new design, fresh new tips and the ability for you to submit tips of your own.

There's way more in this update, read the changelog below for more information. Happy Playing!

Full Changelog

New:

- The Shadow can now jumpscare you on the cameras

- Added 4 new websites: The Silent Signal, Elara's Grasp, Shroom Space and Drug Central

- Added a sound player, you can now find different audio files scattered around the webservers.

- Added a new setting: Max FPS - This splits the resolution and max fps settings into two

- Added TH3SW4N

- Added Beer Opening Tips with fresh new tips and the ability to submit your own ones

- You can now set the scale of the Computer UI (range 50%-100%)

- ScriptsCentral now offers a website search service - Just enter the name of the website and it will return the URL

Changes:

- The satellite code on nightmare mode will always be the max length

- When you click on RIFT's URL bar it will now select the URL

Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where The Dark Index, DEAD_DROP, Darkshell and ScriptsCentral would not reset their scroll after reloading the page

- Fixed a bug where the checkmark in some settings would fly out of the list