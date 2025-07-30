 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19419125 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Online deck with at least 100 gold and a basic set of spells. This deck cannot be used in the adventure unless you have those spells unlocked.
- Edit Deck option in main menu. This way, you can build your deck for online play, taking all the time you need.
- Bugfix: Online clock is working properly now.
- Nosferatu tutorial texts fix.
- Nosferatu/Hipnotist unit name translated to other languages.

