- Online deck with at least 100 gold and a basic set of spells. This deck cannot be used in the adventure unless you have those spells unlocked.

- Edit Deck option in main menu. This way, you can build your deck for online play, taking all the time you need.

- Bugfix: Online clock is working properly now.

- Nosferatu tutorial texts fix.

- Nosferatu/Hipnotist unit name translated to other languages.