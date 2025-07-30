Small update just adding in the final mini game. Ever wanted to do a time trial game mode? Now is the time with frogs! Very simple course to hop through I hope you all enjoy.
This is the final mini game that'll get added into the game but the next update will include some of the cut levels so make sure to watch out for that!
Patch notes:
New mini game added into the game
Frog mouths have been changed to show what foods they like (red = apple, blue = blueberry, orange = orange)
Extra bits has had a slight visual overhaul
Changed files in this update