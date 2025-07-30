Hey everyone!



We’ve just rolled out a small but important hotfix based on your feedback and our ongoing testing. Here's what's new:



Ticket price attempt limitation removed You can now make as many payment attempts as you'd like when letting customers in.



Customer queue waiting time rebalanced Waiting time now adjusts dynamically based on the number of active players.



New jar tutorial added



UI fixes and improvements Various polish and adjustments to make the interface smoother and more user-friendly.



Minor apparel fixes Some small issues with clothing visuals have been addressed.



Thanks for your continued support your feedback helps us improve the game every step of the way.



-Clock Wizard Games