🦂 Scorpions and Stoneworms have been upgraded from "AI Potato" to "Slightly Functional Predators."

They should no longer stand around like confused statues when trying to kill something. No more “Wait, how do I attack again?” moments. Probably.

⚠️ Added a warning when going above 100 troops.

On my trusty Potato Test Rig™, I noticed how the FPS starts to plummet when pushing past the 100 troop limit. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Going above that might summon lag demons from the 5th dimension. You’ve been warned.

💻 On modern systems, the max limit of 200 should still run pretty smoothly, though.

I’ll keep trying to squeeze out more performance here and there, so we might be able to push the limits even further in the future.

🧠 Note: When I say 100, I mean separately for troops and enemies. That means you can have up to 200 active units at once.

(Plus the occasional natural wildlife… like those majestic Stoneworms.)

👀 Tiny spoiler: I’m planning to add more of these natural creatures in the future – but I’ll be waiting for your feedback first.

❤️

Much love,

Joe