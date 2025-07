Fixed ending Dialogue triggering twice.



Fixed mouse sensitivity not being applied properly.



Fixed garage letter and widget mismatch.



Huge thank you for those who downloaded and played the game!With the release going forward I will read and try to fix and improve the game.These bugs are fixed now and many smaller ones. If you encounter bugs you may talk about it in the discussion of the game as I am actively reading them.Thank you all again.-KenshiDev