30 July 2025 Build 19418728 Edited 30 July 2025 – 19:32:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is focused mainly on streamer-own leaderboards for when you want to run your own events.

- Updated Game loading processes.
- Updated Splash and Loading scenes.
- Added a MainMenu. This is to ensure a connection to LittyGames before starting and for future features.
- Added standalone leaderboard for streamer localized events.


Twitch Drops begin August 1st!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2731831
