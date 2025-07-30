This update is focused mainly on streamer-own leaderboards for when you want to run your own events.
- Updated Game loading processes.
- Updated Splash and Loading scenes.
- Added a MainMenu. This is to ensure a connection to LittyGames before starting and for future features.
- Added standalone leaderboard for streamer localized events.
Twitch Drops begin August 1st!
Patch-1.0.20 | Standalone Leaderboards
