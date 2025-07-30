CASTLE DOOMBAD CLASSIC
v1.2.1 - 7/30/25
We hope you've been enjoying the new Summer of Screams event! Below you'll find patch notes for today's small bugfix and improvement update.
BALANCE CHANGES:
- The Spinning Fireball Thingie's impact damage has been increased
- The Shrink Ray's Usage Duration and Hero Shrink Duration have both been increased
- "Lit Crits" Baddie Bonus now has a 25% chance to trigger instead of a 50% chance. Its description has also been updated to clarify that it can be stacked.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed the "Complete today's Daily Scheme with only Summer Spoils Equipped" Daily Event Quest sometimes not completing properly
- Fixed an issue in the mobile version where Optional Reward Ads would sometimes get stuck loading forever on some devices
- Applied several small stability improvements and error preventions
