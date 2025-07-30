Update:

The doorknob trap puzzle has been made slightly easier.

Fixed an issue with the lever in the doorknob puzzle, where Félix could end up outside the map.

Added an extra save point in a specific mission.

Now, enemies and bosses with critical attacks show a quick visual warning, so the player knows when they are about to enter critical mode.

Félix’s attack has been improved in most boss fights to make battles more objective and less time-consuming (based on some player requests).

Explanation:

Here’s a brief explanation of something that may happen during gameplay. Some players reported that the game froze at certain points, but when trying again in the same spot, the issue didn’t occur.

I have an explanation for this and would like to let you know, just to keep everything transparent.

This happens due to the updates I’m working on. When I update the game to bring improvements, it may freeze for players who are playing at the exact moment the update is applied.

So this won’t always happen, and it should occur less often now. I’m working on updating the game at specific times to avoid affecting players during their sessions.

Thank you for your understanding, and most of all, thank you to everyone who’s been sending feedback to help me grow and improve your experience. 😊

Richard

Dream Nexus Studios