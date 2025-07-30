TRYING TO FIX:
Bugs where players could not cast spell pages,
Teams could not respawn if their flag was only half captured,
Dungeon Skeletons would not initialize correctly and would teleport around and be invisible,
You would spawn with your book equipped but it would not be visible
Frog soup nerf
Removed fire bowl after adding it to help british people but it was misfiring too frequently
Added framerate cap settings
V 0.7.4
