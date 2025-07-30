 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19418610 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
TRYING TO FIX:

Bugs where players could not cast spell pages,
Teams could not respawn if their flag was only half captured,
Dungeon Skeletons would not initialize correctly and would teleport around and be invisible,
You would spawn with your book equipped but it would not be visible

Frog soup nerf
Removed fire bowl after adding it to help british people but it was misfiring too frequently
Added framerate cap settings

