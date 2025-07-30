- Added support for Loot Tables in Shops.
- Fixed an issue with Equipment not displaying in the Editor (soft crash).
- Fixed an issue with Skills not taking the correct Use Scope by default in battle.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update