30 July 2025 Build 19418595
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added support for Loot Tables in Shops.
  • Fixed an issue with Equipment not displaying in the Editor (soft crash).
  • Fixed an issue with Skills not taking the correct Use Scope by default in battle.

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
