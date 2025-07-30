 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19418570 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Kindvixens is out now!

Sit a spell, stranger! Come to the little town of Seabreeze for a visual novel filled with love, community, and just a hint of mystery to pull it all together!

Featuring:

  • 12 unique, charming and kinky ladies

  • Very Lite Survival Mechanics!

  • Minigames!

  • Make decisions about the relationships you make

  • Become part of the local community and help the townsfolk!

  • Solve the mystery plaguing the town!

0.1.1 Version:

  • Prologue Chapter

  • Grace's Complete Chapter

Leave your feedback here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2926220/discussions/0/592904149587272636/

Discord:

https://discord.gg/48pssxQPEm

