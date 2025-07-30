Kindvixens is out now!
Sit a spell, stranger! Come to the little town of Seabreeze for a visual novel filled with love, community, and just a hint of mystery to pull it all together!
Featuring:
12 unique, charming and kinky ladies
Very Lite Survival Mechanics!
Minigames!
Make decisions about the relationships you make
Become part of the local community and help the townsfolk!
Solve the mystery plaguing the town!
0.1.1 Version:
Prologue Chapter
Grace's Complete Chapter
Leave your feedback here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2926220/discussions/0/592904149587272636/
Discord: