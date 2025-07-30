🎉 Bum: Revenge has launched!

We’re excited to announce that Bum: Revenge is now available on Steam!

💰 Price and Launch Discount

Price: $14.99



To celebrate the launch, the game is available at a 10% discount for the next 10 days.



🛠️ Community & Bug Reporting

If you encounter any issues or bugs, feel free to join our Discord community:

https://discord.gg/rdkuCUNjPW



There you’ll find channels for reporting bugs, sharing feedback, and general discussion.



Hotfixes will be released every few days based on community input.



🙏 Special Thanks

Huge thanks to all our beta testers for your support and help in finding bugs. Your feedback has been invaluable.

— Patologgia Interactive