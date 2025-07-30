🎉 Bum: Revenge has launched!
We’re excited to announce that Bum: Revenge is now available on Steam!
💰 Price and Launch Discount
Price: $14.99
To celebrate the launch, the game is available at a 10% discount for the next 10 days.
🛠️ Community & Bug Reporting
If you encounter any issues or bugs, feel free to join our Discord community:
There you’ll find channels for reporting bugs, sharing feedback, and general discussion.
Hotfixes will be released every few days based on community input.
🙏 Special Thanks
Huge thanks to all our beta testers for your support and help in finding bugs. Your feedback has been invaluable.
— Patologgia Interactive