 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock SUPERVIVE WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19418462 Edited 30 July 2025 – 20:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Bum: Revenge has launched!

We’re excited to announce that Bum: Revenge is now available on Steam!




💰 Price and Launch Discount

  • Price: $14.99


  • To celebrate the launch, the game is available at a 10% discount for the next 10 days.






🛠️ Community & Bug Reporting

If you encounter any issues or bugs, feel free to join our Discord community:

  • https://discord.gg/rdkuCUNjPW


  • There you’ll find channels for reporting bugs, sharing feedback, and general discussion.


  • Hotfixes will be released every few days based on community input.






🙏 Special Thanks

Huge thanks to all our beta testers for your support and help in finding bugs. Your feedback has been invaluable.




Patologgia Interactive

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link