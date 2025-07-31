POW! HEY THERE, MYTHFORCE HEROES!

This is our FINAL POWER PATCH, and it's unleashed straight from the secret chamber of Castle of Evil! Since pounding its way out of Early Access back in April ’22, our dungeon-delving adventure has leveled up in ways we only dreamed of. Sure, we hit a few “uh-oh!” walls along the way, but look at us now: MythForce is battle-ready and brimming with heroic flair!

Your feedback and enthusiasm could have us tweaking MythForce ’til the end of time, but then we’d never hatch fresh legends! We’re locking this in so we can crank up work on brand-new adventures.

EPIC PRICE DROP

We’ve dialed the cost back to a mighty $19.99 USD/EUR—the very price we should’ve launched at. For solo players and party-up adventurers alike, this dungeon romp is now an unstoppable bargain!

ACCESSIBILITY POWERS UNLOCKED

Your cheers and suggestions have fueled our forge, but every forge needs to spark something new. With this final patch, we’re granting ALL adventurers the gift of accessibility—because every hero deserves a fair shot at glory!

So strap on your gauntlets, rally your fellow champions, and dive into the most heroic MythForce update ever. Let’s ride… to infinity and dungeon beyond!

Full 1.2.4.2 Patch Notes

Camera Related Accessibility Options

We have implemented the following accessibility options:

First Person Idle Animations

Toggles the idle movement your character will do every few seconds when there is no input. When disabled, no idle animations will occur.

Head Bobbing

Toggles camera "head movement” to make movement feel more natural. When disabled, the camera will not bob while walking or landing after a jump/fall.

Camera Shake

When the Camera Shake option is disabled, the camera will remain stationary during combat actions, rather than shake in reaction, including when:

Getting hit

Taking damage

Blocking an attack

Swinging a weapon

Parrying an attack

Fixes and Overall Polish

Phantom Shot: Fixed an issue where the Revenant pinnacle skill tree upgrade did not reset the ability cooldown as intended

Vanguard: Improved the responsiveness of melee attack inputs immediately after the ability ends

Gambler's Portal: Adjusted input handling so players don't pick-up spawned items unintentionally

Gambler's Portal: Fixed an issue that caused items to clip out of the world on spawn

Character Select: Added a description of the MythForce ability

Character Select: Updated ability preview videos to match gameplay

Library: Fixed an issue where books were not interactable when using controller thumbstick navigation

Enchantment and Perk Selection: Fixed an issue that caused controller inputs to select the wrong choice

Now we'll be working on bringing this patch to consoles, so here is a small list of additional fixes for the upcoming console update: