Hi everyone,

We’ve just rolled out Patch 1.10.3.11, and it’s available to download right now.

The primary goal of this update is to fix a major issue that was causing frequent (and often game-breaking) crashes on AMD RX 500 series graphics cards. With this patch, players using those cards should finally be able to enjoy Foundation 1.0 without constant interruptions.

Due to limited driver support for these older GPUs, resolving the crash has been complicated, however, after internal and community testing, this fix is looking stable. That being said, we recommend playing on medium graphics settings if you're using an RX 500 series card. In community testing, higher settings occasionally still led to instability, whereas medium settings consistently ran without issues.

Changelog

Fix frequent crash on AMD Radeon RX 500 series

Some fixes for other rare crash scenarios

Minor additions to the modding API

Update Turkish community translations



If you want to dive deeper into the modding updates, you’ll find more details on our modding wiki .

Looking ahead, we’re working on a larger Quality of Life update. This upcoming patch will introduce a number of much-requested features, along with performance improvements (including the notorious wheat production 3x bug). More details will be shared in a future post.

Thanks for your continued support, and happy building!



