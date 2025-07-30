Automobilista 2 V1.6.6 is now live! Along with several fixes & improvements to both single & multiplayer mode, the new update introduces a new manufacturer as Aston Martin makes its debut in AMS2 with four new cars, including the formidable Valkyrie Hypercar - all part of the freshly released Endurance Pack Pt3.

Also coming along with this release is Nurburgring 2025 - a brand new version of the infamours Green featuring both the Grand Prix and Nordschleife layouts as well as other variations.

As is tradition with AMS2, the contents of the new DLCs will have a free trial period to give all users a chance to experience them and decide whether they are worth the purchase. By Friday August 1 they should become restricted to those who own the respective packages so don´t waste time checking them out!

Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with V1.6.6 or who might still have a league race to run tonight can still remain on the previous V1.6.5.2 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch.



V1.6.5.2 -> V1.6.6.0 CHANGELOG



CONTENT

Tracks - Nurburgring 2025 DLC



Added Nurburgring 2025 (Nordschleife, 24h & Grand Prix layouts)



Cars

Endurance Pack Pt3 DLC:



Added Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar to GTP / LMDh class

Added Aston Martin GT3 Evo to GTD / GT3 Gen2 class

Added Aston Martin GT4 Evo to GT4 class

Added Aston Martin GTE to GTE class

Added Alpine A110 GT4 Evo to GT4 class

Added Ligier LS2-R to Ligier European Series class



GENERAL



Fixed one case of session stuck in end of qualifying or end of practice in a MP session

Optimized the packet transfer that occurs during a host migration and around the end of MP sessions to reduce chances of mass disconnections or mass lags in that moment

Prevented AI cars from using the same pitbox and garage as the player in single player mode

FFB: Improved accuracy of steering axis torque arm calculation

Fixed LiveTrack issue that caused incorrect track point update for rubber laying when vehicles accelerated

Added option to disable collisions with dynamic trackside objects

Updated tarmac shader for more realistic behaviour of fresnel reflection



UI & HUD



Fixed weather selection dialog menu not correctly activating for some weather types



PHYSICS



Minor adjustments to tread friction fade with velocity for Stock Car Brasil (all seasons), Copa Montana, Super V8, Sprint Race, Copa Classics, Mini Challenge, Lancer Cup

Further minor tread adjustments to LMDh/ GTP, LMP2 (both gens), DPi, P1, GT3 (both gens), GT4, GT Open, Lambo Super Trofeo





AI



Improved AI logic to decide fuel amount in race grid and in race pitstops, to help mitigate issues where the AI does more pitstops than needed

Improved AI decision about when to pit for fuel, to prevent issues where AI pits while still having too much fuel in tank

Fixed an issue that could cause the AI to try to pitstop in the final lap instead of simply trying to cross the finish line

Corrected some interclass inconsistencies in AI thresholds for pit strategy in Endurance classes and disabled reduced wear at high tire wear states

GTP / LMDh: Further adjusted AI performance losses when tires are cold adjusted AI lateral movement rates for LMDh / GTP, LMP2, DPi, P1, GT3, GT4 classes

Sigma G5 P1: Further adjusted AI downforce losses with DRS open to minimise risks of AI understeering off the road at high speed corners

Further AI brake usage adjustments for F-Classics & F-HiTechs

Jacarepagua Historic: Adjusted the fast line path at Curva Sul T6 and Lagoa T9, and recalculated the livetrack



AUDIO



Added suspension & chassis sound effect

Fixed stereo engine audio issues in bumper/bonnet/roof cameras

Fixed "Show helmet" option not muffling audio if helmet camera view is used

BMW M4 GT3: fixed small amount of sound offset to the side in interior engine sound



TRACKS



Nurburgring 2020: Complete 3D mesh & art overhaul (all layouts)

Mosport: Fixed a gap in the terrain near the pit exit

Termas Rio Hondo: Removed next lap penalty when cutting the final corner

Donington National: Reduced threshold for track limit violation triggering next lap penalty when cutting the final corner

Granja Viana : Corrected the track GPS location

Minor adjustment to grip levels on wet racing line



VEHICLES

