30 July 2025 Build 19418383 Edited 30 July 2025 – 19:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Automobilista 2 V1.6.6 is now live! Along with several fixes & improvements to both single & multiplayer mode, the new update introduces a new manufacturer as Aston Martin makes its debut in AMS2 with four new cars, including the formidable Valkyrie Hypercar - all part of the freshly released Endurance Pack Pt3.

Also coming along with this release is Nurburgring 2025 - a brand new version of the infamours Green featuring both the Grand Prix and Nordschleife layouts as well as other variations.

As is tradition with AMS2, the contents of the new DLCs will have a free trial period to give all users a chance to experience them and decide whether they are worth the purchase. By Friday August 1 they should become restricted to those who own the respective packages so don´t waste time checking them out!

Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with V1.6.6 or who might still have a league race to run tonight can still remain on the previous V1.6.5.2 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch. 


V1.6.5.2 -> V1.6.6.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT
Tracks - Nurburgring 2025 DLC

  • Added Nurburgring 2025 (Nordschleife, 24h & Grand Prix layouts)


Cars 
Endurance Pack Pt3 DLC:

  • Added Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar to GTP / LMDh class

  • Added Aston Martin GT3 Evo to GTD / GT3 Gen2 class

  • Added Aston Martin GT4 Evo to GT4 class

  • Added Aston Martin GTE to GTE class

  • Added Alpine A110 GT4 Evo to GT4 class

  • Added Ligier LS2-R to Ligier European Series class


GENERAL

  • Fixed one case of session stuck in end of qualifying or end of practice in a MP session

  • Optimized the packet transfer that occurs during a host migration and around the end of MP sessions to reduce chances of mass disconnections or mass lags in that moment

  • Prevented AI cars from using the same pitbox and garage as the player in single player mode

  • FFB: Improved accuracy of steering axis torque arm calculation

  • Fixed LiveTrack issue that caused incorrect track point update for rubber laying when vehicles accelerated

  • Added option to disable collisions with dynamic trackside objects

  • Updated tarmac shader for  more realistic behaviour of fresnel reflection


UI & HUD

  • Fixed weather selection dialog menu not correctly activating for some weather types


PHYSICS

  • Minor adjustments to tread friction fade with velocity for Stock Car Brasil (all seasons), Copa Montana, Super V8, Sprint Race, Copa Classics, Mini Challenge, Lancer Cup

  • Further minor tread adjustments to LMDh/ GTP, LMP2 (both gens), DPi, P1, GT3 (both gens), GT4, GT Open, Lambo Super Trofeo


AI

  • Improved AI logic to decide fuel amount in race grid and in race pitstops, to help mitigate issues where the AI does more pitstops than needed

  • Improved AI decision about when to pit for fuel, to prevent issues where AI pits while still having too much fuel in tank

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the AI to try to pitstop in the final lap instead of simply trying to cross the finish line

  • Corrected some interclass inconsistencies in AI thresholds for pit strategy in Endurance classes and disabled reduced wear at high tire wear states

  • GTP / LMDh: Further adjusted AI performance losses when tires are cold

    adjusted AI lateral movement rates for LMDh / GTP, LMP2, DPi, P1, GT3, GT4 classes

  • Sigma G5 P1: Further adjusted AI downforce losses with DRS open to minimise risks of AI understeering off the road at high speed corners

  • Further AI brake usage adjustments for F-Classics & F-HiTechs

  • Jacarepagua Historic: Adjusted the fast line path at Curva Sul T6 and Lagoa T9, and recalculated the livetrack


AUDIO

  • Added suspension & chassis sound effect

  • Fixed stereo engine audio issues in bumper/bonnet/roof cameras

  • Fixed "Show helmet" option not muffling audio if helmet camera view is used

  • BMW M4 GT3: fixed small amount of sound offset to the side in interior engine sound


TRACKS

  • Nurburgring 2020: Complete 3D mesh & art overhaul (all layouts)

  • Mosport: Fixed a gap in the terrain near the pit exit

  • Termas Rio Hondo: Removed next lap penalty when cutting the final corner

  • Donington National: Reduced threshold for track limit violation triggering next lap penalty when cutting the final corner

  • Granja Viana : Corrected the track GPS location

  • Minor adjustment to grip levels on wet racing line


VEHICLES

  • Added customizable wheel rims for cars with livery overrides

  • Disabled dirt effect texture on rear view mirrors which could also affect look of onboard rear displays

  • Porsche 992 GT3R: Added extra dirt parameter to all paint and glass materials, modified override paint materials, updated cockpit LEDs lights emissivity and behaviour

  • Adjusted cockpit POV height for Stock Car 2019

  • F-V10 Gen2: Fixed cockpit front rims size

  • Chevrolet Corvette Z06.R: Added AP Racing logo on calipers

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
