Automobilista 2 V1.6.6 is now live! Along with several fixes & improvements to both single & multiplayer mode, the new update introduces a new manufacturer as Aston Martin makes its debut in AMS2 with four new cars, including the formidable Valkyrie Hypercar - all part of the freshly released Endurance Pack Pt3.
Also coming along with this release is Nurburgring 2025 - a brand new version of the infamours Green featuring both the Grand Prix and Nordschleife layouts as well as other variations.
As is tradition with AMS2, the contents of the new DLCs will have a free trial period to give all users a chance to experience them and decide whether they are worth the purchase. By Friday August 1 they should become restricted to those who own the respective packages so don´t waste time checking them out!
Users who for whatever reason encounter issues with V1.6.6 or who might still have a league race to run tonight can still remain on the previous V1.6.5.2 by right-clicking on AMS2 in the Steam library -> Properties -> Beta and selecting the previousbuild branch.
V1.6.5.2 -> V1.6.6.0 CHANGELOG
CONTENT
Tracks - Nurburgring 2025 DLC
Added Nurburgring 2025 (Nordschleife, 24h & Grand Prix layouts)
Cars
Endurance Pack Pt3 DLC:
Added Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar to GTP / LMDh class
Added Aston Martin GT3 Evo to GTD / GT3 Gen2 class
Added Aston Martin GT4 Evo to GT4 class
Added Aston Martin GTE to GTE class
Added Alpine A110 GT4 Evo to GT4 class
Added Ligier LS2-R to Ligier European Series class
GENERAL
Fixed one case of session stuck in end of qualifying or end of practice in a MP session
Optimized the packet transfer that occurs during a host migration and around the end of MP sessions to reduce chances of mass disconnections or mass lags in that moment
Prevented AI cars from using the same pitbox and garage as the player in single player mode
FFB: Improved accuracy of steering axis torque arm calculation
Fixed LiveTrack issue that caused incorrect track point update for rubber laying when vehicles accelerated
Added option to disable collisions with dynamic trackside objects
Updated tarmac shader for more realistic behaviour of fresnel reflection
UI & HUD
Fixed weather selection dialog menu not correctly activating for some weather types
PHYSICS
Minor adjustments to tread friction fade with velocity for Stock Car Brasil (all seasons), Copa Montana, Super V8, Sprint Race, Copa Classics, Mini Challenge, Lancer Cup
Further minor tread adjustments to LMDh/ GTP, LMP2 (both gens), DPi, P1, GT3 (both gens), GT4, GT Open, Lambo Super Trofeo
AI
Improved AI logic to decide fuel amount in race grid and in race pitstops, to help mitigate issues where the AI does more pitstops than needed
Improved AI decision about when to pit for fuel, to prevent issues where AI pits while still having too much fuel in tank
Fixed an issue that could cause the AI to try to pitstop in the final lap instead of simply trying to cross the finish line
Corrected some interclass inconsistencies in AI thresholds for pit strategy in Endurance classes and disabled reduced wear at high tire wear states
GTP / LMDh: Further adjusted AI performance losses when tires are cold
adjusted AI lateral movement rates for LMDh / GTP, LMP2, DPi, P1, GT3, GT4 classes
Sigma G5 P1: Further adjusted AI downforce losses with DRS open to minimise risks of AI understeering off the road at high speed corners
Further AI brake usage adjustments for F-Classics & F-HiTechs
Jacarepagua Historic: Adjusted the fast line path at Curva Sul T6 and Lagoa T9, and recalculated the livetrack
AUDIO
Added suspension & chassis sound effect
Fixed stereo engine audio issues in bumper/bonnet/roof cameras
Fixed "Show helmet" option not muffling audio if helmet camera view is used
BMW M4 GT3: fixed small amount of sound offset to the side in interior engine sound
TRACKS
Nurburgring 2020: Complete 3D mesh & art overhaul (all layouts)
Mosport: Fixed a gap in the terrain near the pit exit
Termas Rio Hondo: Removed next lap penalty when cutting the final corner
Donington National: Reduced threshold for track limit violation triggering next lap penalty when cutting the final corner
Granja Viana : Corrected the track GPS location
Minor adjustment to grip levels on wet racing line
VEHICLES
Added customizable wheel rims for cars with livery overrides
Disabled dirt effect texture on rear view mirrors which could also affect look of onboard rear displays
Porsche 992 GT3R: Added extra dirt parameter to all paint and glass materials, modified override paint materials, updated cockpit LEDs lights emissivity and behaviour
Adjusted cockpit POV height for Stock Car 2019
F-V10 Gen2: Fixed cockpit front rims size
Chevrolet Corvette Z06.R: Added AP Racing logo on calipers
Changed files in this update