31 July 2025 Build 19418370
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, new patch incoming! One final patch for PC before Fruitbus releases on Xbox and Nintendo Switch in a little over a week! Lots of exciting Fruitbus stuff happening August 7th ^^. As always, if you experience issues over any platform don't hesitate to let us know by filing a bug report either on the Steam forums or Discord.

Here are our new fixes!

Minor Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a few flatpacks were missing icons in the flatpack storage unit.

  • Fixed an issue where the backpack aim marker did not acknowledge the windmill interior.

  • Balancing: Added more wheat spawning in the windmill surroundings.

  • Fixed background music not playing in memory cutscenes.

Visual

  • Updated the games credits

Tweaks

  • General interactions have been moved from bumpers to triggers

Changed files in this update

