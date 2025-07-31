Hi everyone, new patch incoming! One final patch for PC before Fruitbus releases on Xbox and Nintendo Switch in a little over a week! Lots of exciting Fruitbus stuff happening August 7th ^^. As always, if you experience issues over any platform don't hesitate to let us know by filing a bug report either on the Steam forums or Discord.

Here are our new fixes!

Minor Fixes

Fixed an issue where a few flatpacks were missing icons in the flatpack storage unit.

Fixed an issue where the backpack aim marker did not acknowledge the windmill interior.

Balancing: Added more wheat spawning in the windmill surroundings.

Fixed background music not playing in memory cutscenes.

Visual

Updated the games credits

Tweaks