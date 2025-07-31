Hi everyone, new patch incoming! One final patch for PC before Fruitbus releases on Xbox and Nintendo Switch in a little over a week! Lots of exciting Fruitbus stuff happening August 7th ^^. As always, if you experience issues over any platform don't hesitate to let us know by filing a bug report either on the Steam forums or Discord.
Here are our new fixes!
Minor Fixes
Fixed an issue where a few flatpacks were missing icons in the flatpack storage unit.
Fixed an issue where the backpack aim marker did not acknowledge the windmill interior.
Balancing: Added more wheat spawning in the windmill surroundings.
Fixed background music not playing in memory cutscenes.
Visual
Updated the games credits
Tweaks
General interactions have been moved from bumpers to triggers
Changed files in this update