30 July 2025 Build 19418326 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, thanks for playing! This update includes the following bug fixes/improvements in response to player feedback:
-1 v 2 achievement bug fix
-Reverse gravity bug fix
-Menu navigation improvements
-Option to turn off music


