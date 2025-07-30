 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19418291 Edited 31 July 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

a new patch is now available.

  • Added ability to unlock recipes through interacting with a chest
  • Added ladder / stair building location alternative (switch by turning the mouse wheel)
  • Ship energy storage level now saves and reloads
  • Added consistent message on game begin to press 'E' to escape from the cryopod
  • Removed short notification on game begin to press 'E' to escape from the cryopod
  • Fixed books sometimes not unlocking recipes
  • Fixed chest missing items after stack transfer in co-op
  • Fixed chest sometimes loosing items when swapping items inside in co-op
  • Fixed fire (and other stations that include a fire) not replicating properly in co-op
  • Fixed dead animals glitching around the world for co-op players
  • Changed fullscreen behavior for more stability
  • Added more fallback mechanics for unlocking recipes
  • Fixed player sometimes reloads on his ship even when saved somewhere else
  • Adjusted iron arrowhead description
  • Increased furnace coal burning time (33% longer)
  • Decreased furnace smelt time (13% faster)
  • Decreased rot speed for food laying outside (not in chests or players inventory, 20% slower)
  • Banana trees in garden plots now always spawn with bananas
  • Decreased water leakage of garden plots (50% slower)
  • Decreased water consumption during growing of plants in a garden plot (25% slower)
  • Extended garden plot HUD descriptions (showing keys for clearing the plot or adding water with a bottle or flask)
  • Localized garden plot HUD descriptions
  • All cooked mussels no longer cause food poisoning
  • Campfire spit can now hold mussels
  • Inventory refreshes now when picking up an item while the inventory is opened



Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

