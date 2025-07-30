a new patch is now available.
- Added ability to unlock recipes through interacting with a chest
- Added ladder / stair building location alternative (switch by turning the mouse wheel)
- Ship energy storage level now saves and reloads
- Added consistent message on game begin to press 'E' to escape from the cryopod
- Removed short notification on game begin to press 'E' to escape from the cryopod
- Fixed books sometimes not unlocking recipes
- Fixed chest missing items after stack transfer in co-op
- Fixed chest sometimes loosing items when swapping items inside in co-op
- Fixed fire (and other stations that include a fire) not replicating properly in co-op
- Fixed dead animals glitching around the world for co-op players
- Changed fullscreen behavior for more stability
- Added more fallback mechanics for unlocking recipes
- Fixed player sometimes reloads on his ship even when saved somewhere else
- Adjusted iron arrowhead description
- Increased furnace coal burning time (33% longer)
- Decreased furnace smelt time (13% faster)
- Decreased rot speed for food laying outside (not in chests or players inventory, 20% slower)
- Banana trees in garden plots now always spawn with bananas
- Decreased water leakage of garden plots (50% slower)
- Decreased water consumption during growing of plants in a garden plot (25% slower)
- Extended garden plot HUD descriptions (showing keys for clearing the plot or adding water with a bottle or flask)
- Localized garden plot HUD descriptions
- All cooked mussels no longer cause food poisoning
- Campfire spit can now hold mussels
- Inventory refreshes now when picking up an item while the inventory is opened
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Changed files in this update