PlayM2M – Hero Ghost

Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.0

Release Date: July 30 2025

HEROGHOST UPDATES

Killing bosses is now easier with transformation spheres.

Transformation spheres are now fully usable, and once used, the transformation effect will no longer be available if you die.

Significant improvements have been made to address FPS drops and micro-lags, resulting in a smoother gameplay experience.

An issue causing objects that should not be stored in the account storage to be stored has been fixed.

Client crash occurring during the opening of event chests has been fixed.

Applied several internal code improvements to prevent minor warnings during game system compilation, contributing to overall system stability.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen when background data storage processes encountered an error.

The player (not the mob being killed) must be within a certain radius (currently 5 units).

Distribution settings can only be changed by the group leader.

Level dependent : HXP is divided proportionally according to each member's level, so higher level members receive more HXP and Hero Point’s.

Equal : all group members receive the same amount of HXP and Hero Point’s.

If an attacker (player) is part of a group: HXP shares are further distributed among group members.

HXP distributions will now be based on damage dealt, for example, if a mob has 100 HP and PC1 deals 20 damage, PC1 will receive 20% of the HXP; if PC2 deals 80 damage, PC2 will receive 80% of the HXP.

Group System: New group system, revamped and offering enriched options with group members.

New Capital City: Discover the redesigned capital city with its unique architecture and expanded environment.

New Tutorial Map: A redesigned tutorial map and layout have been introduced to better guide new players.

Mini Atlas Enhancement: The mini map now displays the current time according to each player's local time zone.

New Languages Supported: The game is now available in; • German, Romanian, Portuguese, Polish, French, Italian, Czech, and Spanish.

Content Creator Program: Verified content creators may now display TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and Kick logos above their characters in-game. Ticket the support system for application and criteria.

Area Restrictions Removed: All areas are now accessible to players of any level; maximum level restrictions have been eliminated.

Daily Reward Chest: Players who spend at least 30 minutes per day playing the game will receive a notification to claim their daily reward chests! Time is now valuable. Check your item shop storage regularly.. • The award notification is received by the last character used to play. • It is account-based, not character-based. • After the time is up, the Products will be added to the ‘item shop inventory’.

Guivre Soul: A new item it can be obtained with a small chance from the King Guivre Chest and provides bonuses for 15 days (tradable).

Hero Shield: A new item granting 10% magical and 10% physical defense for 30 days. The Hero Shield can only be obtained via the daily reward chest (tradable).

Dragon Stone Pack: This is a special package that can only be obtained in limited quantities during rare auction events. It provides power stones that can be placed at the highest level for equipment development. These stones can only be obtained from the world boss King Guivre outside of this package.

290% Mega Starter Pack: Now available for each newly created character, this pack can be purchased only once per character.

Small and Large Ticket Chest: Limited-time ticket chests are now available in special pack formats.

Premium Mount Chest: Contains one of twelve distinct mounts, each usable for 200 hours and providing various bonuses.

Starter Pack: All new players receive an advanced starter pack at the beginning of their journey.

Wildar and Eormenor bosses will now also grant HXP to group members.

The interaction distance with NPCs has been reduced, so you will need to get closer.

The atlas map has been removed from the new tutorial island.

You can now pick up items that fall on the ground while riding a mount. The animation that played when picking up items has been removed from all classes.

The respawn selector window will no longer center the screen and will be more transparent.

You can no longer mount or dismount your mount while it is moving or attack; you must wait.

The HXP reward rate for Wildar and Eormenor bosses has been increased from 1% to 2%

The tutorial screens that appear for the first tutorial area can no longer be skipped.

The probability of stones being placed in the equipment has been improved.

General changes in the item upgrade system; • Items up to +3 no longer risk dropping directly to +0 during upgrades. • If an upgrade fails, your items will still be downgraded by one level. • If an item is at +0 and the upgrade to +1 fails, it will still be destroyed (disappear). • The +0 level is no longer available during upgrades; items will behave as if they start at +1.

The Dragon Lord entrance from the capital's teleporter square has been removed. It can only be accessed from Castle Minotaur. ( In the future, all boss entrances will be fixed to the relevant areas and removed from the teleport square .)