Fixed an issue that caused increased memory usage when minimizing the application.
We know this impacted performance and the experience for many players, and we appreciate your patience while we investigated the cause. This update addresses the bug, ensuring memory usage remains stable even when the game is minimized.
Thank you for playing and for continuing to share your feedback — it’s essential to making the game better every day!
Fixed memory leak when minimizing the game
Update notes via Steam Community
