Major 30 July 2025 Build 19418216 Edited 30 July 2025 – 19:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Mysterious Update is finally here!!!

If you would like to see the changelog, please check this pinned thread in the Steam Forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1233070/discussions/0/592904149587263899/

Here is a link to our most recent newsletter with a summary and some screenshots of the update: https://mailchi.mp/fd9b9422d651/mysterious-update-is-now-live-isles-of-sea-and-sky-featured-as-a-steam-daily-deal-66-off-until-august-13

Thank you so much for supporting Isles of Sea and Sky and Cicada Games! We hope you all enjoy the update!

Wishing you the best in your secret hunting,

Cicada Games

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1233071
  • Loading history…
