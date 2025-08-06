The previously announced hotfix (Version: 0.081-HOT Containment Breach) has now been moved to the default branch for everyone.



Changelist:

---- Adds height calibration to the options menu and pre-tutorial movement selection screen

---- Fixed issue with monster neck mesh clipping with camera

---- Added weapon toggle button to controllers that support clicking the thumb sticks!

---- Fixed issue where cars weren’t spawning!

---- Fixed exploit where weapons would cooldown while in the menu

---- Fixed issue where hand wouldn’t stop climbing if you released the grab before the trigger

---- Fixed edge case in power fist that could lock hand open or closed

---- Possible fix for the bug where half a mech can disappear after punching him

---- Updated Bowling with Bombs description to indicate that it needs to be a ripped out boss core



We also added a default controller mapping for generic controllers. We still can’t officially support any devices we can’t test in house, but hopefully this will help players with less common controllers play the game, or at least have a head start on building their own custom controller mapping.

