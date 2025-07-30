- Complete Terrain System Overhaul - The entire terrain generation system has been rebuilt from the ground up! You now have full control over creating whatever terrain you want. Terrains are save slot specific, with the default terrain shown when opening cc2k99 being your autosave freebuild slot.
- Tunnels Added! - Coasters can now go underground! Tunnels automatically integrate with the new terrain system, weapons are disabled when inside of a tunnel.
- Inverted Support Pillars - Support structures now work properly with inverted coaster sections!
- Advanced Noise Generation Controls - Fine-tune your terrain with full on noise control, including amplitude, frequency, algorithm types, and boundary control
- GPU-Accelerated Terrain Generation - Moved terrain vertex generation to the GPU for dramatically improved performance.
- Scenery Store System - Complete overhaul of scenery management with persistent storage.
- Smart Height Updates - By default, scenery is set to "Update Heights" mode, preserving existing scenery positions while adjusting to new terrain heights. Switch to "Regenerate" mode to create entirely new scenery layouts and positions.
- Increased tree count by 5x for more realistic environments
- Added multiple color variations for enhanced visual diversity
- Added limits to how many can spawn inside of the selected grid size, up to 200x200
- New scenery controls added
Optimizations
- GPU-accelerated terrain vertex generation for fast rendering of terrain changes
- Optimized laser weapon performance with large pillar counts
- Improved camera zoom limits with first-person mode handling
Known Issues
- Ground plane laser collision temporarily disabled while integrating with new terrain system - fix coming soon!
Changed files in this update