Major 30 July 2025 Build 19418144
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back toasters!


This update aims to fix reported bugs while adding new content








Additions

  • Added Beacon upgrade for fishing rod (Controls fish size)
  • Added Medieval blade melee weapon
  • Added 2 Announcers
  • Added 2 Character voices
  • Added game option to disable crouch toggle
  • Players can now purchase Items from the fisherman (These get disabled during normal arena matches)
  • Players can now purchase a fish tank from the fisherman
  • Players can now purchase a clicker minigame from the fisherman
  • Finishing an arena match will now reward the player with credits (These have no value apart from the fisherman store but it's a foundation for something on the future)
  • Fish inventory will now show how many fishes the player has collected and how many more are needed to complete a collection
  • Added Ally unit equipment item (Uses raven as a placeholder for now)
  • Insertion NPC characters will now speak
  • Added heartless rose weapon
  • Added Vampires weapon
  • Added Boop execution
  • Added collectable logs to insertion
  • Added Global illumination as a graphics option
  • Added motion blur as a graphics option
  • Game will now use deferred rendering instead of forward shading


Builder Mode

  • Added Civilian Semi truck vehicle (Can be spawned by using builder mode)
  • Added advanced AI spawner for builder (It allows the user to customize AI by selecting how they look, it's fully compatible with player presets)
  • Added Character kill object for builder
  • Added AI disable/enable object for builder
  • Added animated switches for builder mode (Lever. Valve, console)
  • Button triggers can now support A and B trigger names (good for toggles)
  • Added battery socket interaction trigger (Used for puzzles and requires the player to have a batter on their inventory)
  • Added collectable logs for builder
  • Added player model swap to builder mode (Allows the user to force players to be a specific character) (May not work well on arena maps)
  • Updated Builder UI to show a reserved variables button
  • Fixed character ragdoll not working if dead state was set to true
  • Added option for character ragdoll to ignore player collision
  • Slight updates to builder mode UI
  • Selecting a already selected object will now deselect it



Changes

  • Each fishing rod bobble tier will now have a specific fish rarity rather than increasing the rarity pool (This reduces fish duplication)
  • Balancing tweaks to stomper vehicle
  • Updated zombie spitter spit weapon
  • Removed tail and ear collisions due to tech problems
  • Players will no longer be able to place buildables of the same type (no longer can they place 2 different sentries)
  • Co-op Maps can now be launched from the single player menu
  • Fixed zombie matriarch missing her voice
  • Updated God Killer textures
  • Major updates and improvements to single player AI behavior
  • Updated gloves mesh to not clip with other arm cosmetics
  • Player characters will now tilt when moving (local only)
  • Tweaked TP camera offsets for characters
  • Major CPU usage optimizations
  • Major GPU usage optimizations
  • Major Net-code optimization
  • Aiming a weapon will now boost accuracy
  • Using a toy will now show a message informing players how to exit toy usage
  • Text chat will no longer get removed and will instead be less visible if not active
  • Patrolling AVA has been added back to the lobby



Bug fixes

  • Fixed game memory leak crashes caused by AI characters or vehicles
  • Major fixes to player armor loading systems
  • Fixes to some instances of arena power ups not working on clients
  • Fixes to soft kill barriers not functioning correctly under certain parameters
  • Fixed characters breaking movement systems if they entered a water volume while emoting
  • More fixes to character loading systems to prevent memory leaks or infinite loading due to corrupted character saves
  • Fixed announcer not working on hosts
  • Slight fixes to AI look at code
  • Fixed loadout character breaking after a few seconds
  • Fixed clicking the remix button for builder maps not refreshing the map list
  • Fixed clicking the delete button for builder maps not refreshing the map list
  • Fixed physics dropped weapons clipping trough floor on insertion
  • Fixed outlaw double shot mechanic breaking character arms
  • Fixed characters being able to still talk after being killed
  • Fixed beach party body mask colors
  • Fixed weapons ejecting two casings instead of one
  • Fixed Stomper cannon ejecting a bullet casing when shooting
  • Fixed fishing rod limiting player clicks
  • Fixed loadout editor soft lock caused by editing a weapon skin and pressing ESC
  • Fixed builder mode audio spawner object being visible to clients when it shouldn't
  • Fixed builder mode 2D audio spawner object being visible to clients when it shouldn't
















