This update aims to fix reported bugs while adding new content
Additions
- Added Beacon upgrade for fishing rod (Controls fish size)
- Added Medieval blade melee weapon
- Added 2 Announcers
- Added 2 Character voices
- Added game option to disable crouch toggle
- Players can now purchase Items from the fisherman (These get disabled during normal arena matches)
- Players can now purchase a fish tank from the fisherman
- Players can now purchase a clicker minigame from the fisherman
- Finishing an arena match will now reward the player with credits (These have no value apart from the fisherman store but it's a foundation for something on the future)
- Fish inventory will now show how many fishes the player has collected and how many more are needed to complete a collection
- Added Ally unit equipment item (Uses raven as a placeholder for now)
- Insertion NPC characters will now speak
- Added heartless rose weapon
- Added Vampires weapon
- Added Boop execution
- Added collectable logs to insertion
- Added Global illumination as a graphics option
- Added motion blur as a graphics option
- Game will now use deferred rendering instead of forward shading
Builder Mode
- Added Civilian Semi truck vehicle (Can be spawned by using builder mode)
- Added advanced AI spawner for builder (It allows the user to customize AI by selecting how they look, it's fully compatible with player presets)
- Added Character kill object for builder
- Added AI disable/enable object for builder
- Added animated switches for builder mode (Lever. Valve, console)
- Button triggers can now support A and B trigger names (good for toggles)
- Added battery socket interaction trigger (Used for puzzles and requires the player to have a batter on their inventory)
- Added collectable logs for builder
- Added player model swap to builder mode (Allows the user to force players to be a specific character) (May not work well on arena maps)
- Updated Builder UI to show a reserved variables button
- Fixed character ragdoll not working if dead state was set to true
- Added option for character ragdoll to ignore player collision
- Slight updates to builder mode UI
- Selecting a already selected object will now deselect it
Changes
- Each fishing rod bobble tier will now have a specific fish rarity rather than increasing the rarity pool (This reduces fish duplication)
- Balancing tweaks to stomper vehicle
- Updated zombie spitter spit weapon
- Removed tail and ear collisions due to tech problems
- Players will no longer be able to place buildables of the same type (no longer can they place 2 different sentries)
- Co-op Maps can now be launched from the single player menu
- Fixed zombie matriarch missing her voice
- Updated God Killer textures
- Major updates and improvements to single player AI behavior
- Updated gloves mesh to not clip with other arm cosmetics
- Player characters will now tilt when moving (local only)
- Tweaked TP camera offsets for characters
- Major CPU usage optimizations
- Major GPU usage optimizations
- Major Net-code optimization
- Aiming a weapon will now boost accuracy
- Using a toy will now show a message informing players how to exit toy usage
- Text chat will no longer get removed and will instead be less visible if not active
- Patrolling AVA has been added back to the lobby
Bug fixes
- Fixed game memory leak crashes caused by AI characters or vehicles
- Major fixes to player armor loading systems
- Fixes to some instances of arena power ups not working on clients
- Fixes to soft kill barriers not functioning correctly under certain parameters
- Fixed characters breaking movement systems if they entered a water volume while emoting
- More fixes to character loading systems to prevent memory leaks or infinite loading due to corrupted character saves
- Fixed announcer not working on hosts
- Slight fixes to AI look at code
- Fixed loadout character breaking after a few seconds
- Fixed clicking the remix button for builder maps not refreshing the map list
- Fixed clicking the delete button for builder maps not refreshing the map list
- Fixed physics dropped weapons clipping trough floor on insertion
- Fixed outlaw double shot mechanic breaking character arms
- Fixed characters being able to still talk after being killed
- Fixed beach party body mask colors
- Fixed weapons ejecting two casings instead of one
- Fixed Stomper cannon ejecting a bullet casing when shooting
- Fixed fishing rod limiting player clicks
- Fixed loadout editor soft lock caused by editing a weapon skin and pressing ESC
- Fixed builder mode audio spawner object being visible to clients when it shouldn't
- Fixed builder mode 2D audio spawner object being visible to clients when it shouldn't
