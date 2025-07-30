Thank you for the overwhelming response!
It's been a few weeks and ALOT of really nice suggestions and bugs have helped ALOT!
This patch has some big changes, including a new mode as well as a majority of bug fixes.
Patch Notes:
New Additions -
Added New Mode "Deathmatch" - instantly join fights with upto 4 Players! Contains an all-destructible map just like the 1v1 mode!
New Weapon "Kunai" - The OG ninja weapon, with a high attack speed, that almost kills instantly if the opponent has a status condition!
Gameplay Changes -
Buffed up the charging-rate of chakra! Charging chakra is about 30% FASTER now!
Jutsu Rework - "Bros Knight" now only strikes once on a larger area, with a camera effect!
Big Fixes -
added macro for 4th handsign
fixed fireball damage issue in offline mode
fixed bros knight and energy beam stunning instantly when aiming at stun mine
fixed stun min spawning with incorrect rotations
fixed camera getting out of frame/breaking alignment issue from somejutsus
fixed Energy Beam jutsu, now costs 100 chakra to cast
Removed Xp exploits
fixed earth tiger jutsu disabling the target lock in camera feature
Fixed certain sounds still playing with 0 volume set
Removed duplicate face item appearing in the game
Fixed jutsu guide popping up early in the tutorial
Thank you once again!
