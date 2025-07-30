 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Deadlock WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19418129 Edited 30 July 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for the overwhelming response!

It's been a few weeks and ALOT of really nice suggestions and bugs have helped ALOT!

This patch has some big changes, including a new mode as well as a majority of bug fixes.

Patch Notes:

New Additions -

  • Added New Mode "Deathmatch" - instantly join fights with upto 4 Players! Contains an all-destructible map just like the 1v1 mode!

  • New Weapon "Kunai" - The OG ninja weapon, with a high attack speed, that almost kills instantly if the opponent has a status condition!

Gameplay Changes -

  • Buffed up the charging-rate of chakra! Charging chakra is about 30% FASTER now!

  • Jutsu Rework - "Bros Knight" now only strikes once on a larger area, with a camera effect!

Big Fixes -

  • added macro for 4th handsign

  • fixed fireball damage issue in offline mode

  • fixed bros knight and energy beam stunning instantly when aiming at stun mine

  • fixed stun min spawning with incorrect rotations

  • fixed camera getting out of frame/breaking alignment issue from somejutsus

  • fixed Energy Beam jutsu, now costs 100 chakra to cast

  • Removed Xp exploits

  • fixed earth tiger jutsu disabling the target lock in camera feature

  • Fixed certain sounds still playing with 0 volume set

  • Removed duplicate face item appearing in the game

  • Fixed jutsu guide popping up early in the tutorial

Thank you once again!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2846511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link