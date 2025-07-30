Thank you for the overwhelming response!

It's been a few weeks and ALOT of really nice suggestions and bugs have helped ALOT!

This patch has some big changes, including a new mode as well as a majority of bug fixes.

Patch Notes:

New Additions -

Added New Mode "Deathmatch" - instantly join fights with upto 4 Players! Contains an all-destructible map just like the 1v1 mode!

New Weapon "Kunai" - The OG ninja weapon, with a high attack speed, that almost kills instantly if the opponent has a status condition!

Gameplay Changes -

Buffed up the charging-rate of chakra! Charging chakra is about 30% FASTER now!

Jutsu Rework - "Bros Knight" now only strikes once on a larger area, with a camera effect!

Big Fixes -

added macro for 4th handsign

fixed fireball damage issue in offline mode

fixed bros knight and energy beam stunning instantly when aiming at stun mine

fixed stun min spawning with incorrect rotations

fixed camera getting out of frame/breaking alignment issue from somejutsus

fixed Energy Beam jutsu, now costs 100 chakra to cast

Removed Xp exploits

fixed earth tiger jutsu disabling the target lock in camera feature

Fixed certain sounds still playing with 0 volume set

Removed duplicate face item appearing in the game

Fixed jutsu guide popping up early in the tutorial

Thank you once again!